MnDOT seeking input on revving up plan for electric vehicles

Albert Lea will be one of four pop-up meetings around Minnesota on a plan for electric vehicle infrastructure. The Minnesota Department of Transportation will set up an input booth in the splashpad area from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday during Thursdays on Fountain.

As part of a new federal program, states can receive funds to install fast chargers for electric vehicles. Minnesota expects to receive $68 million from this program over five years, and add $13.6 million in matching funds.

To qualify for the federal funding, the state needs to submit a Statewide Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan by Aug. 1. MnDOT is gathering input for the plan that will identify investments in fast charging along the state’s existing alternative fuel corridor on interstates 35 and 95. Minnesota has set a goal to power 20 percent of light-duty vehicles in the state with electricity by 2030.

