Paid political letters to the editor: Difference in DFL, Republican priorities clear

The past two years have been tough on our kids, teachers and parents. Students need all of our support right now. And they need education funding to bring in extra help to catch up academically and to provide additional mental health services.

Unfortunately, our current representative, Peggy Bennett, has let them all down.

It seems that her top priority in budget bill negotiations is giving tax breaks to the wealthiest Minnesotans. She does not support additional funding aimed at helping those students who have gotten behind academically and responding to students’ mental health needs.

The House DFL’s budget bill, on the other hand, does this important lifting. It also targets tax relief and credits at working families, and makes progress toward funding the unfunded mandates that school districts must pay for special education and English language learning. Albert Lea and every other school district in southern Minnesota would benefit substantially from this badly needed funding.

Under the Senate Republicans’ plan, which Rep. Bennett favors, there are big tax breaks for wealthy people, little additional funding for our schools.

The difference in priorities could not be starker. The DFL is focused on preparing our kids for a bright future. The GOP is focused on making sure those who are already doing well can do even better.

Vote for Mary Hinnenkamp this fall to serve our families next year in the Minnesota House. All our kids deserve a bright future.

Rose Hood

Albert Lea