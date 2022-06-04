CITY OF ALBERT LEA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the Albert Lea Board of Appeals will meet at City Hall Council Chambers on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 12:00 pm to conduct a Public Hearing to consider the following application:

1) Roger & Barbara Johnson, 1713 Oakwood Terrace, seek a variance from the minimum front yard setback and bluff setback to allow for a primary structure addition.

Persons who desire to be heard in reference to the above request will be heard at this meeting. Written comments can also be submitted to Albert Lea City Hall, Attention: Megan Boeck, 221 E Clark Street, Albert Lea, MN 56007.

Megan Boeck

City Planner