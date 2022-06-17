NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

City of Albert Lea

Freeborn County

STATE OF MINNESOTA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Albert Lea (the “City”), Freeborn County, State of Minnesota, will hold a public hearing on June 27, 2022 beginning at approximately 7:00 PM, at the City Council Chambers located at 221 E Clark St, Albert Lea, Minnesota, relating to the City’s proposed adoption of a Modification to the Development Program for Development District No. 5 (the “Development District”), the proposed establishment of Tax Increment Financing District No. 5-30: 201/211 Broadway (a redevelopment tax increment financing district) (the “TIF District”) within the Development District, and adoption of a modification to the TIF Plan for TIF District No. 5-15 to remove parcels from that district, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, 469.124 to 469.133 and Sections 469.174 to 469.1794, all inclusive, as amended. Copies of the Modification and Plan are on file and available for public inspection at the office of the City Planner at City Hall.

The property to be included in the TIF District is located within the Development District and the City. A map of the Development District and the TIF District therein is set forth below. Subject to certain limitations, tax increment from the TIF District may be spent on eligible uses within the boundaries of the Development District.

All interested persons may appear at the hearing and present their views orally or prior to the meeting in writing.

BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ALBERT LEA, MINNESOTA

/s/City Clerk