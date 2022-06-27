PUBLIC HEARING

Published 9:25 am Monday, June 27, 2022

By Submitted

CITY OF ALBERT LEA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the Albert Lea Planning Commission will meet in City Hall Council Chambers, 221 E Clark Street, Albert Lea, MN 56007 at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 to consider the following:

1. A Conditional Use Permit for a construction office and self-storage building at 1311 Front St W.
2. Re-zoning PID 34.663.0100 from Single Family Residence (R-1) to Industrial (I-1).

Persons who desire to be heard in reference to the above will be heard at this meeting. Written comments may also be submitted to Albert Lea City Hall, Attn: Megan Boeck, 221 E Clark Street, Albert Lea, MN 56007.

Megan Boeck
City Planner

