CITY OF ALBERT LEA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the Albert Lea Planning Commission will meet in City Hall Council Chambers, 221 E Clark Street, Albert Lea, MN 56007 at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 to consider the following:

1. A Conditional Use Permit for a construction office and self-storage building at 1311 Front St W.

2. Re-zoning PID 34.663.0100 from Single Family Residence (R-1) to Industrial (I-1).

Persons who desire to be heard in reference to the above will be heard at this meeting. Written comments may also be submitted to Albert Lea City Hall, Attn: Megan Boeck, 221 E Clark Street, Albert Lea, MN 56007.

Megan Boeck

City Planner