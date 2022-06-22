Sarah Stultz: Summer events are beginning to ramp up

Nose for News by Sarah Stultz

With the longest day of the year on Tuesday with the summer solstice, I think it’s safe to say we’re now in the middle of the summer season.

From here on out, the amount of daylight will begin to decline through the remainder of the year, and before we know it, winter will be here again.

I shudder when I think about the below-zero temperatures and winter weather that will inevitably come, so today I’m going to focus on what’s coming ahead in the next two months.

We have a lot happening in Albert Lea every summer, and this year is no different. I’d like to get out and enjoy a few of my favorite events plus some new activities this year, and I encourage you to do the same.

First off on my list is Wind Down Wednesday. I, for one, am thrilled for the return of this popular downtown festival this week after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

I will be participating in the festival for a few hours at a booth set up for the inclusive playground, and I encourage you to stop by and learn more about the project. Find out how you, your family or a business or organization you’re involved with, can get involved in making this project a reality. As we inch closer and closer toward our fundraising goal, I am getting more and more excited about the playground and what opportunity it will provide for children of all abilities. But we need your help!

Also at Wind Down Wednesday will be artisans, food trucks and entertainment — everything we have grown to love about this festival since its creation. The event is expected to be bigger this year than ever before, and it will be great to see the downtown bustling with lots of activity.

As a lover of arts, I am also interested in the Art in the Park activity slated for Saturday at Central Park. Again, there will be artisan crafters, entertainment and food, as well as hands-on art and children’s activities. I love that we’re celebrating art more and more in our community.

Perhaps my favorite time in Albert Lea each year is the Fourth of July, and this year things are shaping up again!

In addition to the parade, fireworks and car show that have become a tradition for our family to attend, this year there will be a July Jamboree Boat Parade on Fountain Lake on July 2.

I look forward to seeing all of you, my friends and neighbors at these events, and I hope you will all consider taking time out to make memories with your friends and families there, too.

As always, be a part of positive efforts to make our community great.

Support those who dedicate endless hours promoting our community, and if there’s something you want to see happen in town, take the initiative to get involved and make it happen.

You will be pleasantly surprised how fulfilling it is to help serve the community, and everyone will appreciate more opportunities for fun.

Sarah Stultz is the managing editor of the Tribune. Her column appears every Wednesday.