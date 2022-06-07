Scoreboard

Published 5:39 pm Tuesday, June 7, 2022

By Staff Reports

Tuesday’s results

Boys golf

United South Central at section meet day 2

  1. United South Central 682 (qualified for state tournament)

2.JWP 683

  1. Sleepy Eye United 711
  2. Martin County West 740

 

United South Central individuals

  1. Kadyn Neubauer 157
  2. Luke Pederson 163
  3. Blake Bullerman 175
  4. Carter Hart 187
  5. Levi Hinkley 193
  6. Brennan Anderson 200

 

Monday’s results

Girls golf

Alden-Conger at section meet day 2

  1. Sleepy Eye United 866
  2. Cedar Mountain 884
  3. Alden-Conger 994

 

Alden-Conger individuals

Emma Kleinschrodt 107

Ella Riebe 115

Maydson Stein 119

Emelia Jacobs 132

Hailey Bjornstad 159

 

Saturday’s results

Boys track and field

Albert Lea at Section 1AA meet

 

Second places

3200-meter run: Gavin Hanke, 10:12.39 (qualified for state meet)

 

Third places

1600-meter run: Gavin Hanke, 4:39.72

 

Girls track and field

NRHEG at section meet

 

Individual results

First places

800-meter run: Quinn VanMaldeghem, 2:27.89 (qualified for state meet)

 

Boys golf

United South Central at section meet day 1

  1. JWP 344
  2. United South Central 353
  3. Sleepy Eye United 356
  4. Martin County West 360
  5. New Ulm Cathedral 376

 

United South Central individuals

  1. Kayden Neubauer 79
  2. Luke Pederson 82

Blake Bullerman 93

Levi Hinkley 99

Carter Hart 99

Brennan Anserson 103

 

