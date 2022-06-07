Scoreboard
Published 5:39 pm Tuesday, June 7, 2022
Tuesday’s results
Boys golf
United South Central at section meet day 2
- United South Central 682 (qualified for state tournament)
2.JWP 683
- Sleepy Eye United 711
- Martin County West 740
United South Central individuals
- Kadyn Neubauer 157
- Luke Pederson 163
- Blake Bullerman 175
- Carter Hart 187
- Levi Hinkley 193
- Brennan Anderson 200
Monday’s results
Girls golf
Alden-Conger at section meet day 2
- Sleepy Eye United 866
- Cedar Mountain 884
- Alden-Conger 994
Alden-Conger individuals
Emma Kleinschrodt 107
Ella Riebe 115
Maydson Stein 119
Emelia Jacobs 132
Hailey Bjornstad 159
Saturday’s results
Boys track and field
Albert Lea at Section 1AA meet
Second places
3200-meter run: Gavin Hanke, 10:12.39 (qualified for state meet)
Third places
1600-meter run: Gavin Hanke, 4:39.72
Girls track and field
NRHEG at section meet
Individual results
First places
800-meter run: Quinn VanMaldeghem, 2:27.89 (qualified for state meet)
Boys golf
United South Central at section meet day 1
- JWP 344
- United South Central 353
- Sleepy Eye United 356
- Martin County West 360
- New Ulm Cathedral 376
United South Central individuals
- Kayden Neubauer 79
- Luke Pederson 82
Blake Bullerman 93
Levi Hinkley 99
Carter Hart 99
Brennan Anserson 103