State Patrol releases name of man killed in crash on I-35 Monday

The Minnesota State Patrol has identified the Glenville man who died Monday morning in a crash on Interstate 35 two miles north of the Iowa border.

According to the law enforcement agency, Hunter Lee Robertson, 22, died after his 2001 Dodge Ram was struck by a 2007 Kenworth semi well drilling truck that blew a tire while southbound on I-35 near mile marker 2. The semi crossed the median and struck the northbound pickup.

The semi driver, Scott Lewis Kirton, 45, of Hammond, Wisconsin, received non-life-threatening injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

The crash occurred at 8:08 a.m.