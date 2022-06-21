State Patrol releases name of man killed in crash on I-35 Monday

Published 12:20 pm Tuesday, June 21, 2022

By Staff Reports

The Minnesota State Patrol has identified the Glenville man who died Monday morning in a crash on Interstate 35 two miles north of the Iowa border. 

According to the law enforcement agency, Hunter Lee Robertson, 22, died after his 2001 Dodge Ram was struck by a 2007 Kenworth semi well drilling truck that blew a tire while southbound on I-35 near mile marker 2. The semi crossed the median and struck the northbound pickup. 

The semi driver, Scott Lewis Kirton, 45, of Hammond, Wisconsin, received non-life-threatening injuries and was not taken to the hospital. 

The crash occurred at 8:08 a.m. 

