State’s total COVID-19 cases remain the same

No fatalities were reported in the area between Friday morning and Monday morning, and the state’s total number of cases remained relatively the same as the last report.

Steele County health officials confirmed 23 new cases of the coronavirus. Steele County has recorded 10,861 total cases, and 14 area residents have died from COVID-19 complications.

Mower County reported 22 confirmed cases, and two more were listed as probable. Mower County has experienced 12,346 cases of COVID-19, with 74 of them proving fatal.

In Freeborn County, health officials recorded 20 confirmed cases. Freeborn County has reported 9,415 total cases, and 77 area residents have passed.

Among the new cases, two were discovered in children newborn to 4, one case was discovered in a person in their 20s, another in a resident in their 30s, another in a resident in their 40, three cases were found in people in their 50s, four cases were discovered in people in their 60s, two cases were found in people in their 70s, three cases were discovered in people in their 80s and three more cases were found in people in their 90s.

Two people were sent to a hospital for care, and there are 37 active lab-confirmed cases in Freeborn County.

Faribault County reported 12 confirmed cases, and another two cases were listed as probable. Faribault County has experienced 3,960 total cases of COVID-19, and 54 area residents have died from the coronavirus.

Waseca County recorded eight confirmed cases. There have been 5,728 cases within Waseca County. Thirty-nine area residents have also died from COVID-19 complications.

In Minnesota, 5,389 new cases were reported, and the state now stands at 1,532,528 cases. Ten deaths were recorded, and there have been 12,723 fatalities since the pandemic began