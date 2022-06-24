Storm sewer work underway on several parts of Main Street

Construction continues on several projects throughout the city of Albert Lea.

The city of Albert Lea gave the following construction updates this week:

U.S. Highway 65 reconstruction and flood mitigation

This week the following work took place:

Storm sewer work between William Street and Katherine Street

Pond grading and clay liner installation in both stormwater ponds

Excavation and installation of the aggregate road base between Newton Avenue and Clark Street

Sidewalk grading between William Street and Clark Street

Most of this work will continue next week.

East Main Street resurfacing and trail

This week the contractor continued with the storm sewer improvements. They worked primarily in the Blake Avenue intersection and the ditch area on the north side of the road near Love’s Truck Stop

West Main Street/Washington Avenue parking lot

The contractor plans to begin work next week with removal of the existing pavement.

Annual paint striping

The paint striping contractor completed the annual paint striping of the city’s state-aid streets on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.

Central water tower construction

Work continues of the bowl segment of the tower. This portion of the work is expected to last throughout the summer.