Total number of COVID cases in state falls; no deaths in area

No new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the area between Tuesday and Thursday mornings, and the state’s total number of cases fell.

Mower County health officials confirmed 34 new cases of the coronavirus, and four more cases were listed as probable. Mower County has reported 12,384 cases of COVID-19, and 74 area residents have died from COVID-19 illnesses.

Freeborn County recorded 19 cases of the virus. Freeborn County has reported 9,432 cases, and 77 area residents have died.

Among the new cases, one was found in a child newborn to 4, three cases were discovered in teenagers 15 to 19, one case apiece was found in a person in their 20s, 30s and 40s, two cases were discovered in residents in their 50s, three cases were found in people in their 60s and 70s, and one case apiece was found in a person in their 80s and 90s.

No one was sent to a hospital for care, and there are 43 active lab-confirmed cases in Freeborn County.

Steele County recorded 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and another case was listed as probable. Steele County has experienced 10,873 total cases of the virus, and 63 area residents have died.

Waseca County reported 10 confirmed cases of the virus. Waseca County has recorded 5,738 total cases, 39 of them proving fatal.

Faribault County health officials recorded nine confirmed cases, and another two cases were listed as probable. Faribault County has experienced 3,972 total cases of the virus, and 54 area residents have died.

In Minnesota, 4,802 new cases were reported, and the state now stands at 1,537,314 total cases. Twenty-one Minnesotans died, raising the state’s number of fatalities to 12,744 since the pandemic began.