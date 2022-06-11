Tracy M. Parks, 59

Tracy Matthew Parks, age 59, of Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Hospital Rochester, Methodist Campus. Tracy was born December 4, 1962, in Bakersfield, California, to Gale and Laura (Farley) Parks. He grew up and attended high school in California. Tracy moved to Clarks Grove, Minnesota for a couple years before residing in Blooming Prairie, Minnesota for the past 27 years. Tracy was employed as a foreman with AM Tech Ingredients in Albert Lea, Minnesota for several years. He also volunteered his time at Harmony Park in rural Clarks Grove, Minnesota. Tracy enjoyed attending music festivals, mowing the lawn, relaxing, reading the newspaper, and National Geographic. When he was a teenager, Tracy raced BMX bikes professionally. He loved his kids and grandkids and cherished his time spent with them. Tracy lived his life to the fullest and always was an optimist. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Survivors include his children, Shelby (Christy) Parks, Blayne (Danielle Hernandez) Parks, and Venus Parks; stepmother, Fran Parks; seven grandchildren, Kailyn, Rogan, Cece, Legend, Meribelle, Sidney, and Kuper; brothers, Steve and Leo; and sister, Leann. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gale and Laura Parks; brother, Bill; best friend, Curt; stepfather, Bill; and his dog, Tommy Dog.

A celebration of life will take place from 1:00-3:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Harmony Park in rural Clarks Grove, Minnesota. Memorials are preferred to the family. Worlein Blooming Prairie Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.