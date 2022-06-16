United Way of Freeborn County announces $93K in Community Impact Grants

Published 7:03 am Thursday, June 16, 2022

By Submitted

The United Way of Freeborn County on Wednesday announced the awards for the 2022 Community Impact Grant cycle.  

Grants are focused on funding programs, not agencies. Programs must provide human services in the areas of health, education or financial stability to neighbors living in Freeborn County.  

All grant applications were awarded and fully funded. The following programs received funding:

Childcare Scholarships, Albert Lea Family Y  

Health Program, Life Center of Freeborn County  

Mentor Appreciation, Recruitment & Standards, STARS Mentoring  

Extended Employee Program, Cedar Valley Services  

All Inclusive Playground Matching Grant, Daybreakers Kiwanis  

Senior Nutrition, SEMCAC  

Advocacy Program, Senior Resource of Freeborn County  

Childcare Scholarships, The Children’s Center 

Free Meal Program, First Lutheran Church  

Food For Backpacks, Grace Lutheran Church  

Community Impact Grants are available through the financial support of individual donors, corporate partners and successful workplace campaigns, said United Way of Freeborn County Executive Director Erin Haag.  

In addition to the Community Impact Grants, United Way continues to invest in several initiatives such as the 2-1-1 helpline, Imagination Library program, Winter Gear drive and an upcoming food pantry opening in 2022.  

To learn more and apply for grant funding, visit http://unitedwayfc.org  

To find out how to facilitate an employee giving program, donate or learn more about United Way’s work, visit  http://unitedwayfc.org or call 507-373-8670

