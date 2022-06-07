USC boys’ golf wins section, advances to state

The United South Central boys’ golf team won the Section 2A competition this week, overcoming a nine-stroke deficit on the first day to win by just one stroke and advance to the state tournament.

The meet took place at North Links Golf Course, outside North Mankato.

From the original field of 13 teams, the top four teams advanced to the second day of the section tournament.

Two-day team totals were as follows:

1. United South Central: 682

2. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton: 683

3. Sleepy Eye United: 711

4. Martin County West: 740

Individual scores for USC golfers were as follows:

Kadyn Neubauer: 157, third place overall

Luke Pederson: 163, sixth place overall

Blake Bullerman: 175, 11th place overall

Carter Hart: 187, 17th place overall

Levi Hinkley: 193, 21st place overall

Brennan Anderson: 200, 23rd place overall

The USC team will compete as a team, but can also qualify for individual honors at the state tournament.

With the tournament win, the USC’s season record improved to 46-12.

Sophomore Kadyn Neubauer qualified and competed in last year’s state golf tournament, so this will be his second trip to the state tournament. The remaining five Rebel golfers will be participating in their first state tournament.

The Class A State Golf Tournament is a 36-hole, two-day event that takes place June 14 and 15 at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker.