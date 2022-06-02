Vehicle reported stolen and other reports

A vehicle was reported stolen at 4:11 a.m. Thursday at 720 First Ave. SE in Glenville.

4 cited for underage drinking

Police cited Tyrell James Baldwin, 19, Pierre Anthony Curtis, 19, Alexis Kay Talamantes, 18, and a juvenile male for underage consumption at 1:15 a.m. Wednesday at 1005 Ulstad Ave. A handgun was also seized, and a citation was expected to be mailed to a juvenile for an uncased firearm.

Meth found in ditch

A group of volunteers cleaning ditches near the intersection of East Main Street and Prospect Avenue reported finding about 10 grams of meth at 2:33 p.m. Wednesday.

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Jayne Irene Stout, 48, on an Olmsted County warrant at 4:36 p.m. Wednesday at 621 E. 11th St.