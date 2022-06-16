Wallet stolen from vehicle and other reports
Thursday, June 16, 2022
A wallet was reported stolen from a pickup at 7:01 a.m. Wednesday at 403 Giles Place. The theft occurred overnight.
Juveniles cited
A juvenile was cited for giving a peace officer a false name and another for obstruction and curfew violation at 12:35 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Alice Avenue and Johnson Street.
Damage reported at store
Police received a report at 9:03 a.m. Wednesday of a male who came into the store at 201 W. Main St., pushed merchandise on the floor and then left.
2 arrested on warrants
Police arrested Charles David Tuttle, 52, on a Wisconsin warrant at 8:07 p.m. Wednesday at 900 Hammer Road.
Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office deputies took Zachary Louis Hanson into custody on a warrant at 7:22 p.m. Wednesday after he was arrested in Steele County.