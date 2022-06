July 22, 1934 – Feb. 4, 2022

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Wes Anderson, 87, Albert Lea, Minn., died Friday, Feb. 4, in Good Samaritan Society.

Visitation will be from 10-11, followed by a celebration of life at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 11, at First Lutheran Church in Glenville, Minn.

Arrangements by Bonnerup Funeral Service.

