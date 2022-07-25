PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: October 20, 2017

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $20,000.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Scott D. MacRae, An unmarried individual

MORTGAGEE: Security Bank Minnesota

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: October 30, 2017 Freeborn County Recorder

Document Number: A-529780

Transaction Agent: Not Applicable

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: Not Applicable

Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: Security Bank Minnesota

Residential Mortgage Servicer: Security Bank Minnesota

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Freeborn

Property Address: 809 Sheridan Street, Albert Lea, MN 56007

Tax Parcel ID Number: 34.187.0080

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Commencing at a point which point will be found by measuring south along the quarter line from the northwest corner NE 1/4 of Section 9, Township 102, Range 21, a distance of 505 feet; thence East 152.32 feet to said point, being the point of commencement, thence East 56-2/3 feet; thence South 129.45 feet; thence West 56-2/3 feet; thence North 129.45 feet to said point of commencement, as the same is platted and recorded in the office of the Register of Deeds, in and for Freeborn County, Minnesota

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $11,720.20

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: August 25, 2022 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office Law Enforcement Center Conference Room, 411 South Broadway, Albert Lea, Minnesota

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within twelve (12) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on August 25, 2023, or the next business day if August 25, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: June 30, 2022

MORTGAGEE: Security Bank Minnesota

Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A.

Attorneys for Mortgagee

7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200 Woodbury, MN 55125

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 051293-F1

Albert Lea Tribune: July 9, 16, 23, 30 Aug. 6 and 13, 2022

051293-F1