2 flown to hospital after motorcycle crash near Hollandale

Two Hollandale residents were flown to a Rochester hospital Sunday afternoon with severe injuries after they reportedly crashed into a dog while riding a motorcycle north of Hollandale.

Peter Allen Ness was reportedly listed as the driver of the 1999 Harley-Davidson motorcycle and Linette Kay Stone-Ness the passenger.

The Albert Lea Police Department stated the motorcycle was southbound on 832nd Avenue north of Hollandale at about 4:40 p.m. when a dog ran out in front of them in the street. The motorcycle struck the dog and both people were ejected from the bike.

Neither were wearing helmets, and road conditions were dry at the time of the crash.

They were flown to the hospital in two different helicopters.