2 Freeborn County soil health field days approaching 

Small grains, cover cropping and organic weed control will be the focus in July during a pair of Land Stewardship Project (LSP) soil health field days in Freeborn County.

For both events, specialists from the Freeborn County Soil and Water Conservation District and the Rodale Institute will be on-hand to provide information on further resources and to answer questions.

There will also be opportunities for farmers to share insights with each other. Both events run from 5 to 8 p.m. and are free of charge; supper will be provided.

For more information and to register, see landstewardshipproject.org. More information is also available by contacting LSP’s Barb Sogn-Frank at 507-479-9119 or bsognfrank@landstewardshipproject.org.

On Wednesday veteran organic crop producer Terry Cunningham of Twin Lakes will share his experiences during the past three decades raising corn, soybeans, oats, alfalfa, barley, field peas, winter rye, winter wheat, triticale, spelt and sweet clover. In addition, Nic Podoll, a small grains specialist with the Rodale Institute, will give a presentation on organic production.

Cunningham’s farm is at 69620 135th St., Twin Lakes.

On July 27, field day participants will have the opportunity to see three production strategies side-by-side on 120 acres at Mike Hunnicutt’s certified organic farm near Hartland. A rye cover crop system and conventional tillage will be showcased and there will be a cost analysis discussion focused on each system.

In addition, Mike and James Koziolek, who farm near Wells, will share how they’ve been working together over several years utilizing a roller crimper to control weeds in their no-till system.

Also presenting will be organic research specialist, farm consultant, and roller crimping expert Léa Vereecke of the Rodale Institute.

Hunnicutt’s farm is at 31679 640th Ave, Hartland, MN 56042.These field days are part of a series of events LSP’s soil health initiative is offering throughout the summer. For details, see landstewardshipproject.org/soil-health.