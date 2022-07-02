2 killed, including young boy, in crash on Highway 65 near Kensett

Two area residents, including a 3-year-old boy, were killed Friday night in in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 65 near Kensett.

The Iowa State Patrol report states John Hinderscheid, 45, of Albert Lea and Thielen Fausnaugh, 3, of Northwood died at the scene. Maggie Harvey, 24, was taken by Mason City Ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Mason City.

The report stated Harvey was driving a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica northbound on Highway 65 a half mile north of Kensett at about 10:20 p.m. when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a southbound 2002 Toyota Avalon driven by Hinderscheid. After the impact, the Avalon came to rest in the west ditch, and the Chrysler rolled, coming to rest on its top in the middle of the roadway.

A 1999 International semi driven by Dennis Stoneking, 62, of Northwood that was northbound on Highway 65 then struck the Chrysler, causing it to spin in the roadway and come to rest in the west ditch.

The report stated Fausnaugh, who was a passenger in the Chrysler, was listed as not wearing his seat belt. Hinderscheid and Harvey were wearing their seat belts.