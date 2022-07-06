PUBLISHED NOTICE TO VOTERS OF MAIL BALLOT PROCEDURES

This notice is provided to voters in the following precincts:

Bath Township City of Hollandale

Carlston Township City of Manchester

City of Conger City of Myrtle

City of Geneva City of Twin Lakes

City of Hayward

Based on previous action by your city council or town board, all elections held in conjunction with a federal, state, or county election are conducted exclusively by mail. Local polling places in your city/township will not be open on Election Day.

ELECTION BALLOTS WILL BE MAILED TO ALL REGISTERED VOTERS IN THE ABOVE NOTED PRECINCTS FOR THE STATE PRIMARY AND GENERAL ELECTIONS.

For the 2022 STATE Primary and General Election, the election date and corresponding date that ballots will be mailed to all registered voters in mail ballot precincts by Freeborn County Elections are:

Primary Election: August 9, 2022

Primary Ballot Mailing Date: July 11, 2022

General Election: November 8, 2022

General Ballot Mailing Date: October 10, 2022

Each voter registered by 5:00 p.m. July 19, 2022 for the State Primary Election and/or 5:00 p.m. October 18, 2022 for the State General Election will be mailed a ballot automatically. The ballot mailed to you is your OFFICIAL BALLOT. Instructions for marking and returning the ballot for counting will be included in each mailing. Please note the instruction will require you to have a witness for voter certification at the time of completing your ballot.

Ballots are sent by non-forward able mail; therefore a registered voter who will be absent from their permanent address during the mailing period and wants to receive their ballot at a temporary address must contact our office at the address, telephone number or email address on the reverse side of this notice and request an absentee ballot application; or complete an on-line absentee ballot application at http://mnvotes.org

Eligible voters who are not pre-registered by the date noted above and wish to vote in the State Election, should contact our office at the address, telephone number or email address on the reverse side of this notice and request an absentee ballot application or complete an on-line absentee ballot application at http://mnvotes.org

All ballots must be returned by postage paid return mail, in person or designated agent to the address on the reverse side of this notice prior to 8:00 p.m. on Election Day in order to be counted.

Ballots will be accepted Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. In addition, our office will be open Saturday, August 6, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. and Saturday, November 5, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

The polling place for this election will be at the Freeborn County Government Center.

The polls will be open:

Primary Election: Tuesday, August 9, 2022 from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

General Election: Tuesday, November 8, 2022 from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

At least one assistive voting ballot marker will be available at the polling place that permits people with disabilities to vote privately and independently.

All mail ballots will be counted after 8:00 p.m. on Election Day at the Freeborn County Government Center.

FREEBORN COUNTY AUDITOR-TREASURER’S OFFICE

GOVERNMENT CENTER

411 BROADWAY AVENUE SOUTH

ALBERT LEA, MINNESOTA 56007

If you have any questions, please contact the office at (507) 377-5121 or by fax at (507) 377-5175.

We are also available by email at elections@co.freeborn.mn.us

If you do not receive your ballot within 14 days of the mailing date listed previous, please contact our office.

Pat Martinson, Freeborn County Auditor-Treasurer

Dated this 31st day of May 2022.