ORDINANCE 22-075

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING CHAPTER 8, ARTICLE II,

SEC. 8.038 – SANITATION

On June 27, 2022, the Albert Lea City Council had an official meeting and passed an ordinance amending Chapter 8, Article II, Sec. 8.038 – Sanitation.

THE CITY COUNCIL OF ALBERT LEA, MINNESOTA ORDAINS:

Sec.1. That Chapter 8, Article II, Sec. 8.038 of the Code of Ordinances, City of Albert Lea, Minnesota is hereby amending and will read as follows:

Sec. 8.038. Sanitation.

(a) Any person who owns, keeps, or harbors any animal is responsible to keep his property clean of all fecal matter from the animal. All animal waste should be removed daily so as to keep the surrounding area free from obnoxious odors.

(b) No animal may defecate upon public property or private property without the consent of the property owner, unless owner or person in charge of animal immediately removes animal waste from affected area and provides proper disposal.

(c) Proper disposal of animal waste shall be limited to bagging for disposal by the owner or person in charge of animal’s own waste receptacle, and bagging for disposal in a waste receptacle in a public park or park area.

(d) The provisions stated in Sec. 8.038 do not apply to Seeing-Eye dogs under control of a blind person.

(e) Violation of this section is a petty misdemeanor.

PUBLISHED IN THE ALBERT LEA TRIBUNE: July 9, 2022

/s Daphney Maras, City Clerk