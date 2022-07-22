ORDINANCE 22-076

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING CHAPTER 44, ARTICLE III,

SEC. 44.095 – LIMITATIONS ON WASTEWATER DISCHARGES

On June 27, 2022, the Albert Lea City Council had an official meeting and passed an ordinance amending Chapter 44, Article III, Sec. 44.095 – Limitations on Wastewater Discharges.

THE CITY COUNCIL OF ALBERT LEA, MINNESOTA ORDAINS:

Sec.1. That Chapter 44, Article III, Sec. 44.095 of the Code of Ordinances, City of Albert Lea, Minnesota is hereby amending and will read as follows:

Sec. 44.095. Limitations on wastewater discharges.

(a) National categorical standards. Under this article, National Categorical Pretreatment Standards as promulgated pursuant to paragraph 307 of the Act, shall be met by all affected users subject to such standards in any instance where they are more stringent than the limitations established in this article.

(b) City’s right of revision. The city reserves the right to establish by this Code more stringent limitations or requirements on discharges to the wastewater disposal system if deemed necessary to comply with all existing standards.

(c) Dilution. No user may increase the use of process water or in any way attempt to dilute a discharge as a partial or complete substitute for adequate treatment to achieve compliance with the limitations contained in this article, contained in the national categorical pretreatment standards or contained in any state requirements.

(d) Local limits. No user will discharge to any public sewer any discharge containing concentrations in excess of the following:

Local Limits on Wastewater Discharges

(e) Trap installation. Grease, oil and sand traps will be provided for the proper discharge of waste containing excessive amounts of grease, oil or sand. All trap installations must be regularly cleaned and maintained for adequate performance.

PUBLISHED IN THE ALBERT LEA TRIBUNE: July 9, 2022

/s Daphney Maras, City Clerk