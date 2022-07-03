3 killed in crash when car is smashed between 2 semis

Three members of a Twin Cities family were killed Friday afternoon after their vehicle was smashed between two semitrailers on Interstate 94 in Moorhead.

The people, identified as Robert Charles Correll, 65, and Linda Marie Correll, 63, both of Ham Lake, and Shirley Ann Gatzke, 89, of Blaine, were in a 2019 Ford Edge. Relatives say the Corrells were married for 44 years and Gatkze was Linda Correll’s mother.

The Minnesota State Patrol report states the Ford was stopped behind a semi driven by Kenneth Lee Jarvis, 58, of Wells that was stopped in a construction zone on westbound I-94 when a second semi, driven by Maxim Rubin, 49, of unknown city, pushed the Ford into the rear of the first semi.

All three occupants in the Edge died at the scene.

All occupants were wearing their seatbelts and alcohol was not a factor.

The roads were dry at the time of the crash.