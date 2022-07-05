5 things to do this week: Music, magic, carnival and more

By Marissa Hanson

1

A little night music with the Ditch Creek Dixies

This Friday, small town Minnesota sisters will sing country, rock and pop cover songs with a few originals in the mix as well. The event will be hosted at the Freeborn County Historical Museum starting at 7 p.m. The performance is free for museum members and $5 for nonmembers.

2

Magic with Jim Jayes

Performing at 2 and 3 p.m. Sunday at the Albert Lea Public Library, Jim Jayes will feature magic, puppets and comedy. The performance will last 45 minutes and is free to attend.

3

UFO Days

Unfinished Object Days will be hosted by A-Best Sew and Vac from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. It is a place to share your craft with others and work on half-finished projects while getting help and tips from others. A space to work and socialize will be provided but you do need to bring your own equipment to complete your project such as a sewing machine.

4

Kids Summer Carnival

From 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Troy-Hammer park, Albert Lea Parks and Recreation will host the Kids Summer Carnival, an evening of art and carnival games. There will be a sidewalk chalk mural contest with prizes. The chalk will be provided and you can decorate your mural anytime from 4 to 5:15 p.m. Judging begins at 5:30 p.m. The entertainment will begin at 4:45 p.m.

5

Ice Cream social

Albert Lea Parks and Recreation will host an ice cream social at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Lakeview Park. There will be ice cream, a bouncy house and crafts.