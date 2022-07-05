5 things to do this week: Ski show, music and family events

By Marissa Hanson

1

Jump and swivel ski competition

The public is invited to view the Midwest Regional Show Ski Championship and cheer on the local Bayside Water Ski team. The competition starts on Friday and ends on Sunday. On Friday is the individual competition, which starts at 1 p.m. and will feature 60 individuals showing off their swivels, strap doubles, freestyle jumps and team jumps. On Saturday and Sunday is the team competition, which starts at 8 a.m. Albert Leas Bayside Skiers will perform on Saturday at 9 a.m. at Edgewater Park.

Spectators are encouraged to park in the areas near the bandshell and east pavilion. The lot at the Edgewater Bay pavilion will be reserved for participants. There will be no parking at the event area.

The event is slated to bring hundreds of people to town.

2

Thursdays on Fountain

Brett Feist will perform from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday during Thursdays on Fountain at the Fountain Lake Gazebo for this week’s free concert.

3

The Health of Freeborn County

Sue Yost, director of Freeborn County Public Health, will speak from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Albert Lea Art Center about the county’s response to COVID-19. She will also speak about where the county is today and what has been learned, as well as the impact of the baby formula shortage.

4

Party in the Park

Hope Church will host Party in the Park from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Park. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic they are excited to host this once again. There will be games, food, prizes and bounce houses. Come together with your community and spend an evening in Memorial Park.

5

Super Kids in the Park

Assembly of God Church will host Super Kids in the Park at 2 p.m. Saturday at Eberhardt Park, 1502 Eberhardt St. Join in for puppets, stories, crafts, balloons, snacks and more.

Open to kids of all ages from 1 to 100.