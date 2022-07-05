5 things to do this week: Wind Down Wednesday, Crazy Days and more

1

Wind Down Wednesday

It’s the third Wednesday of the month, meaning it’s time for Wind Down Wednesday, the summer festival on Broadway. Enjoy cold beverages and delicious food, participate in activities for children and check out area vendors. The event starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 8 p.m. Entertainment includes Cedar Summerstock Theatre, Jeff Reinartz Music and 507 Country.

2

Crazy Days

The Albert Lea Convention and Visitors Bureau, Eat Drink Shop Albert Lea and the Albert Lea Main Street Program are sponsoring Crazy Days Albert Lea, a summer retail event, from 11 a.m. Thursday to 2 p.m. Saturday. Thursday is Bargain Day, Friday is Patio Palooza and Saturday is Market Mania. Visit the Albert Lea Convention and Visitors Bureau’s Facebook page for more information.

3

Bayside ski show

The Bayside Water Ski Club will have a performance from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Edgewater Bay. Skiers of all ages will bring their excitement and skill to the water. Cost is $5 a person for anyone 2 and over.

4

Art and Garden Tour

The Albert Lea Art Center will have its annual Art and Garden Tour Friday and Saturday. Tickets, $15 a person, are available at Whimzy, Addie’s Floral & Gifts and the Art Center. They will also be sold at each of the gardens. The tour is open from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. This year’s tour features gardens at 409 Lakeview Boulevard; 31679 640th Ave., Hartland; 610 William St., Hartland; 200 First Ave. SW, Clarks Grove; and 85365 263rd St., Hollandale. Artists featured are Carolyn Reeder, Judy Tweeten, Sue Draayer, Maureen LaCore and Adam Wilkie.

5

Out on the water

Albert Lea Parks and Recreation, along with Community Education, are offering youth entering kindergarten through 12th grade a day on the water for the next three Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Students will be taken to the Brookside Boathouse, where staff will outfit them and then take them out on Fountain Lake for some fun. All students must be in the Albert Lea school district for the fall of 2022. Pre-registration is required, but you can sign up your youth for as many days as you like. More information on where bus stops will be and registration can be found at alschools.ce.eleyo.com/course/1113/summer-2022/park-rec-boathouse-day.