6.21.22 MINUTES

ADJOURNED MEETING OF THE COUNTY BOARD

June 21, 2022

The Board of Commissioners of Freeborn County met in the Freeborn County Boardroom at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Members present: Commissioners Shoff, Belshan, Edwin, Forman and Herman The meeting was opened with the Pledge of Allegiance. During the Special Board Meeting on June 16, 2022, Freeborn County Attorney David Walker advised that the Board should appoint a County Clerk for the purposes of signing documents until an interim County Administrator is appointed. Therefore, Chairman Shoff asked for volunteers or nominations. Commissioner Edwin offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 22-192 Appointing County Clerk. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the Resolution approved. Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 22-193 Approving Meeting Agenda. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Belshan. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the Resolution approved. Commissioner Forman offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 22-194 Approval of the Freeborn County Board of Commissioners Consent Agenda as provided in the Freeborn County Board Rule of Procedure 9(A) 1) Approval of the June 7, 2022 board minutes; 2) Approval of the June 16, 2022 special board meeting; 3) Approval of Drainage Repairs: CD J5, CD11, CD23, CD8 and JCD J17. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted. The Commissioners provided Board Committee updates. Chairman Shoff asked if there was any public comment and there was none. Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 22-195 Authorizing the Issuance and Sale of General Obligation Capital Improvement Plan Bonds, Series 2022A. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Forman. After discussion a vote was taken with Commissioners Edwin, Forman Herman and Shoff voting yay and Commissioner Belshan voting nay. The Chair declared the resolution adopted Commissioner Forman offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 22-196 Approving Updating the 2022 Change Fund/Impress Cash Fund Appropriation Resolution seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 22-197 Accepting a Grant Contract Agreement Amendment for Public Health Emergency Preparedness. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Forman offered the following motion: MOVED, removing the tabled Resolution 22-173. Motion seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion, a vote was taken the Chair declared the motion approved. Commissioner Forman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-173 To Fill the Freeborn County Office Eligibility Worker Position. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Chairman Shoff then provided the following summary from the June 7, 2022 closed session: “The Freeborn County Board of Commissioners met in closed session evaluating the performance of Candace Pesch, a person subject to the Board’s authority pursuant to Minnesota Statutes 13.D.05, subd. 3(a). The Board was generally satisfied with the job performance but recommended areas of improvement.” Commissioner Edwin offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 22-198 Approving Independent Contractor Agreement. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Belshan. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-199 Approval of Claims. General Fund $496,566.47; County Road & Bridge $4,706,295.43; Human Services $166,067.09; Public Health $55,994.82; Capital Improvement $657,990.48; County Ditch $69,106.71; Trust & Agency $110,432.23; Payroll Clearing Fund $11,520.57; Recorder’s Clearing $ 3,385.00; Social Services Collaborative $ 46.21 FUND TOTALS $6,277,405.01. Number of Claims not exceeding $300 – 80 Dollar amount of claims not exceeding $300 – $9,968.02. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Forman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted. Chair, Commissioner Shoff adjourned the meeting at 9:10 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. By: Christopher N. Shoff, Chair. Kimberly Waller, Clerk