7.12.22 MINUTES

ADJOURNED EMERGENCY MEETING OF THE COUNTY BOARD July 12, 2022 The Board of Commissioners of Freeborn County met in the Freeborn Room of the Freeborn County Courthouse at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Members present: Commissioners Belshan, Edwin, and Forman. Commissioner Herman was excused. Commissioner Shoff attempted to appear via zoom, however there were audio difficulties and the Chairman was unable to participate in discussion and roll call. With the Chairman and Vice Chairman not present, Commissioner Forman called the meeting to order. Commissioner Edwin offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-213 Local Declaration of a State of Emergency Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Belshan. After discussion, a vote was taken and Commissioner Forman declared the resolution adopted. Commissioner Belshan offered the following motion; MOVED, to adjourn the Emergency Meeting. Motion was seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and Commissioner Forman adjourned the emergency meeting at 8:37 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday July 19, 2022. By: Commissioner John Forman. Attest: Janice Fransen, Interim Administrator/Clerk