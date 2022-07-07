7.5.22 MINUTES

ADJOURNED MEETING OF THE COUNTY BOARD July 5, 2022 The Board of Commissioners of Freeborn County met in the Freeborn County Boardroom at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Members present: Commissioners Shoff, Belshan, Edwin, Forman and Herman. The meeting was opened with introduction of the Interim County Administrator, Janice Fransen and Pledge of Allegiance. Commissioner Edwin offered the following motion; MOVED, approving the agenda as presented. Motion seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the motion approved. Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 22–200 Approval of the Freeborn County Board of Commissioners Consent Agenda as provided in the Freeborn County Board Rule of Procedure 9(A) 1) Approval of the June 21, 2022 minutes; 2) Approval of the 2023 Budget Calendar. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Forman. After discussion a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted. The Commissioners provided Board Committee updates. Chairman Shoff asked if there was any public comment and there was none. Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 22-201 Approving the Tentative Agreement Between the County of Freeborn and the Minnesota Public Employees Association Representing the Jail Programmer Unit for the Calendar Years 2022-2024. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted. Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 22-202 To Fill the Position of County Assessor. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Forman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Forman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-203 Placing Charles Woolery, Custodian, on Regular Fill Time Employment Status. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-204 To Accept a Grant Agreement with Freeborn County Family Services and Children’s Mental Health Collaborative Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Belshan. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Forman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-205 To Retroactively Approve the Minnesota Department of Human Services Contract to Participate in the Local Collaborative Time Study Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Edwin offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-206 Classifying Tax Forfeiture Parcel for the 2022 Sale Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Belshan offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-207 Approving 2022 Tax Abatements Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Edwin offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-208 For the Prosecution of Petty Misdemeanor and Misdemeanor Offenses in the City of Clarks Grove Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-209 Accepting a Reimbursement Grant Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Forman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Edwin offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-210 Approving Letters in Support of WCTA Grant Application Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Belshan. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Belshan offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-211 Approving and Authorizing the Placement of, and assuming all responsibility, safety and display of American Legion Riders Freedom Rock Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Forman. After discussion, a vote was taken with Commissioners Edwin, Forman, Belshan and Shoff voting yay and Commissioner Herman abstaining. The Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Herman offered the following motion: MOVED, setting the August 2, 2022 regularly scheduled board meeting to take place at the Freeborn County Historical Museum at 6:00 p.m. Motion was seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the motion approved. During County Commissioner items, Commissioner Belshan requested that the following statement be read into the minutes: “Apex is a firm located in Anoka, MN that has assessed the Freeborn County Government Center and other buildings for repairs and construction. The majority of the county board voted to have Apex also get bids and be the general contractor for the projects. When the lighting projects bid breakout listing dollar bid amounts was emailed from Apex to me, Albert Lea Electric was listed as a bidder. Did Albert Lea Electric submit the bid to Apex? They told me “No”. Although Albert Lea Electric is capable and willing to do the projects, Apex never asked them to bid the lighting, and they were never even offered the chance to bid the entire lighting projects. And, because they hadn’t been submitted a bid to Apex, the dollar amounts shown under the Albert Lea Electric didn’t come from them. The faked numbers were higher than from the other vendor Apex showed, indicating that Albert Lea Electric had bid and been outbid, which is untrue. In the past Albert Lea Electric has done LED lighting work in the jail at the Government Center. They have and want to maintain a good working relationship with Freeborn County. By attributing a false and inaccurate bid to Albert Lea Electric, did Apex treat this vendor honestly and fairly?”. Commissioner Forman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-212 Approval of Claims General Fund $631,922.73; County Road & Bridge $213,581.16; Human Services $ 162,331.79; Public Health $65,541.73; Capital Improvement $1,640.00; County Ditch $72,757.07; Trust & Agency $80,572,26; Payroll Clearing Fund $18,103.13; Turtle Creek Watershed $840.00; Tax Collection Fund $583.62 FUND TOTALS $1,247,873.49. Number of Claims not exceeding $300 – 48. Dollar amount of claims not exceeding $300 – $5,227.29. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Belshan. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted. Chair, Commissioner Shoff adjourned the meeting at 9:18 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. By: Christopher N. Shoff, Chair Interim Administrator/Chair, Janice Fransen