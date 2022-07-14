Candidate forum scheduled for local primary election candidates

The Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce Governmental Affairs Committee announced Thursday it will host a candidate forum July 28 for the City Council Ward 6, Freeborn County Board of Commissioners District 2 and Freeborn County sheriff candidates involved in the upcoming primary election.

Mike Woitas with KATE Radio will be the moderator. The forum will start at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers. The forum will be live on KATE Radio and live on the Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

The schedule is as follows:

Albert Lea City Council Ward 6

6 p.m.

Brian “BJ” Anderson

Carmen McColley

Nick Ronnenberg

County commissioner race District 2

6:30 p.m.

Dawn Kaasa

Steve Kluver

Henry Tews

Scott Woitas

Freeborn County sheriff

7 p.m.

Dale Glazier

Ryan Shea

Jeffrey Strom

Candidates will be allowed:

• Two minutes each, for opening statements

• Two-minute responses for each question

• Two minutes each, for closing comments

The forums are open to the public. The public is encouraged to participate; however, no questions will be taken the night of the forum. The public is encouraged to participate by submitting their questions to the chamber, in advance of the event, via email to director@albertlea.org or through Facebook at alfcchamber. For details or questions, please contact the chamber at 507-373-3938.