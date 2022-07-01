Absentee voting started for primary election

Absentee ballots are now available at the Freeborn County Auditor-Treasurer’s Office at the courthouse at 411 S. Broadway Avenue.

Minnesotans no longer need an excuse to vote absentee — a reform also known as no-excuse absentee voting.

According to the Freeborn County Auditor-Treasurer’s Office, people may have received several absentee ballot applications in the mail from various sources, but none of them have been initiated by the Auditor-Treasurer’s Office unless you have specifically called the office and requested an application. The applications from various sources other than the Auditor-Treasurer’s Office are legitimate and are accepted by the office. One application is all that is necessary to mail in, and people should not send in multiple applications.

To request an absentee ballot online, visit the Freeborn County website at www.co.freeborn.mn.us. Go to the Auditor-Treasurer’s page, click on the Elections link, which will take you to an absentee voting link. Clicking the absentee voting link will give you several options in which to submit an absentee application to Freeborn County. You can also request an absentee ballot at www.mnvotes.org.

Election officials will mail the absentee ballot materials to you soon after receiving your application. Be sure to follow the directions included with your ballot materials. You may request an absentee ballot if you are not currently registered to vote — a voter registration application will be provided with your ballot.

All ballots are sent with pre-paid returned postage, but you may choose to drop your ballot off at the Auditor-Treasurer/election office during normal business hours 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the Saturday before the election, Aug. 6. If you deliver a sealed voted ballot for someone other than yourself, Minnesota statutes require that you show ID and sign a log in the Auditor-Treasurer’s office. Security at the door will direct you to the office.

Another option is to request, receive and cast an absentee ballot in one visit to the Auditor-Treasurer’s Office for the special primary election.

Because the Auditor-Treasurer’s Office is a polling place location for absentee voting, people should not campaign within 100 feet of or in the Government Center Building according to MN Statutes 211B.11 subd. 1. Campaigning is to display campaign material, post signs, ask, solicit or in any manner trying to induce or persuade a voter.

For more information or questions contact the Freeborn County Auditor-Treasurer’s Office at 507-377-5121 or 5117 or check www.co.freeborn.mn.us and look for Auditor-Treasurer under the Departments tab.

In addition to the governor, attorney general and secretary of state candidates, the following are the local races and candidates who will face off at the primary:

Albert Lea

Ward 6

Brian Anderson

Carmen McColley

Nick Ronnenberg

Freeborn County

District 2

Dawn C. Kaasa

Steve Kluver

Henry Tews

Scott Woitas

Sheriff

Dale Glazier

Ryan Shea

Jeff Strom

Senate District 23

Gene Dornink, Republican

Lisa Hanson, Republican

Brandon Lawhead, DFL

U.S. 1st District representative:

Brad Finstad, Republican

Jeremy Munson, Republican

James Rainwater, DFL

George Kalberer, DFL

Jeff Ettinger, DFL

Briam Abrahamson, Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis

Richard Reisdorf, Legal Marijuana Now