Albert Lea Art Center resuming monthly Godtland Lecture Series

After two years of COVID-19 restrictions, the board of directors of the Albert Lea Art Center will be resuming its lecture series as funded by the late Dorothy Godtland.

The Godtland Lecture Series will be once a month from April through October and will be at the Art Center at 101 S. Broadway in downtown Albert Lea from 7 to 8 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month. All lectures are free to attend and are open to the public.

This month’s presentation for the Dorothy Godtland Lecture Series is titled “The Health of Freeborn County.”

Sue Yost, director of Freeborn County Public Health, will speak about the county’s response to COVID-19, where we are today, what we have learned and where we might be in the future.

She will also talk about the baby formula shortage and how it is affecting local families.

Their mission statement is: Freeborn County Public Health strives to preserve, protect and promote the health and well-being of people in Freeborn County.

This presentation will be from 7 to 8 p.m. July 28 at the Albert Lea Art Center, 101 S. Broadway, Albert Lea This event is free and open to the public.