Albert Lea Civic Music concert season approaching

Published 8:55 pm Tuesday, July 26, 2022

By Submitted

After canceling much of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and expanding the 2021 season to include  the performances missed in 2020, Albert Lea Civic Music will return to a normal schedule  for their 2022-23 season. 

The new season kicks off Oct. 3, and all performances are at the Albert  Lea High School auditorium:

Brothers: Oct. 3

Jeeyoon Kim: Nov. 18

Frisson: Feb. 25, 2023 

Take 3: March 26, 2023 

Copper Street Brass: May 7, 2023 

As in the past, Albert Lea Civic Music will be mailing past ticket holders the 2022-23 season ticket  order forms in August. In addition, 2022-23 season tickets can be purchased at Hy-Vee in Albert Lea,  the Albert Lea Convention and Visitors Bureau, and all Arcadian Bank locations. Civic Music volunteers will also be selling 2022-2023 season tickets during Senior Day at the Freeborn County Fair. The 2022- 23 season ticket prices are $15 for students, $50 for adults and $105 for families. 

The Albert Lea Civic Music concert series is organized by a 100% volunteer organization that is dedicated  to delivering the world’s best musicians that appeal to every age and musical tastes. Visit www.AlbertLeaCivicMusic.com for more information. 

More News

‘Wanting to better my community’: Area woman prepares to begin as new judge in Mower Co.

5 things to do this week: Ski show, music and family events

Campus notes

Western Star Lodge donates to benefit

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials