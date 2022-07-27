Albert Lea Civic Music concert season approaching

After canceling much of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and expanding the 2021 season to include the performances missed in 2020, Albert Lea Civic Music will return to a normal schedule for their 2022-23 season.

The new season kicks off Oct. 3, and all performances are at the Albert Lea High School auditorium:

Brothers: Oct. 3

Jeeyoon Kim: Nov. 18

Frisson: Feb. 25, 2023

Take 3: March 26, 2023

Copper Street Brass: May 7, 2023

As in the past, Albert Lea Civic Music will be mailing past ticket holders the 2022-23 season ticket order forms in August. In addition, 2022-23 season tickets can be purchased at Hy-Vee in Albert Lea, the Albert Lea Convention and Visitors Bureau, and all Arcadian Bank locations. Civic Music volunteers will also be selling 2022-2023 season tickets during Senior Day at the Freeborn County Fair. The 2022- 23 season ticket prices are $15 for students, $50 for adults and $105 for families.

The Albert Lea Civic Music concert series is organized by a 100% volunteer organization that is dedicated to delivering the world’s best musicians that appeal to every age and musical tastes. Visit www.AlbertLeaCivicMusic.com for more information.