Albert Lea Salvation Army Family Store plans to reopen early fall

As some people may have heard or read, the Albert Lea Salvation Army recently closed its Family Thrift Store. Please know that this closure is temporary and was caused by a short-term inability to hire enough workers to effectively keep the store running.

We realize that the family store is an important ministry to Albert Lea for a number of reasons. It provides employment to people in the Albert Lea area — work that people find meaningful and have purpose. Second, the family store provides quality pre-owned merchandise to individuals and families looking to stretch their budgets — especially during these challenging times, as prices for food, gas, rent and utilities are on the rise. Lastly, family store proceeds help fund Salvation Army programs — programs that provide food pantry, meals, emergency and disaster assistance to Albert Lea families struggling with poverty.

We hope to reopen the store early this fall once we’ve hired enough staff and refreshed the store. Right now, we’re renewing our effort to hire new employees for the family store and will be posting job openings for a range of positions. If you’re interested in working in a fun environment and would like a job that helps the people in our community, please visit www.salvationarmynorth.org/albertlea. Your work will help change people’s lives — and the life you change may even be your own!

In the meantime, stay tuned for details on our reopening!

Maj. Sandy Hunt

Albert Lea Salvation Army