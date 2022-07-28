Apartment broken into, items taken and other reports

Published 11:30 am Thursday, July 28, 2022

By Staff Reports

Police received a report at 8:06 p.m. Wednesday that an apartment was broken into and ransacked at 209 S. Pearl St. An air conditioning unit, miscellaneous tools and food from the freezer were taken. 

 

2 arrested on warrants

Deputies arrested Samantha Elise Gunhammer, 33, on a warrant at 8:53 a.m. Wednesday at 201 S. Central Ave. in Hollandale. 

Police arrested Tatenishiea Endora Humphrey, 22, on a local warrant at 7:41 p.m. Wednesday at 208 W. College St. 

 

Flat tires reported

Air was reported let out of all four tires on a vehicle at 8:11 a.m. Wednesday at 1321 Abbott St.

 

Identity theft reported

Police received a report of possible identity theft at 11:03 a.m. Wednesday at 1014 Crestview Road. 

 

