Apartment broken into, items taken and other reports

Police received a report at 8:06 p.m. Wednesday that an apartment was broken into and ransacked at 209 S. Pearl St. An air conditioning unit, miscellaneous tools and food from the freezer were taken.

2 arrested on warrants

Deputies arrested Samantha Elise Gunhammer, 33, on a warrant at 8:53 a.m. Wednesday at 201 S. Central Ave. in Hollandale.

Police arrested Tatenishiea Endora Humphrey, 22, on a local warrant at 7:41 p.m. Wednesday at 208 W. College St.

Flat tires reported

Air was reported let out of all four tires on a vehicle at 8:11 a.m. Wednesday at 1321 Abbott St.

Identity theft reported

Police received a report of possible identity theft at 11:03 a.m. Wednesday at 1014 Crestview Road.