Ask a Trooper: What are all the different drivers’ licenses for?

Ask a Trooper by Troy Christianson

Question: How many classes of drivers’ licenses are there, and what do they mean?

Answer: Minnesota has four different classes of drivers’ licenses.

Class D is valid for:

• Single vehicles with a gross vehicle weight of 26,000 pounds or less;

• Recreational vehicles;

• Certain farm vehicles;

• Towing vehicles, regardless of weight, provided the GVW of the combination does not exceed 26,000 pounds;

• Towing vehicles up to 10,000 pounds GVW when the combination exceeds 26,000 pounds GVW.

Class C is valid for:

• All Class D vehicles requiring a hazardous materials, passenger, and/or school bus endorsement.

Class B is valid for:

• All Class C and Class D vehicles and all other single unit motor vehicles including buses with proper endorsements;

• May tow vehicles with a GVW up to 10,000 pounds.

Class A is valid for:

• Any vehicle or combination of vehicles with proper endorsement(s).

If you have any questions concerning traffic-related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Sgt. Troy Christianson, Minnesota State Patrol, at 2900 48th St. NW, Rochester, MN 55901-5848; or reach him at Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us.

Troy Christianson is a sergeant with the Minnesota State Patrol.