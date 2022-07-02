Ask a Trooper: What are all the different drivers’ licenses for?
Published 8:40 pm Friday, July 1, 2022
Ask a Trooper by Troy Christianson
Question: How many classes of drivers’ licenses are there, and what do they mean?
Answer: Minnesota has four different classes of drivers’ licenses.
Class D is valid for:
• Single vehicles with a gross vehicle weight of 26,000 pounds or less;
• Recreational vehicles;
• Certain farm vehicles;
• Towing vehicles, regardless of weight, provided the GVW of the combination does not exceed 26,000 pounds;
• Towing vehicles up to 10,000 pounds GVW when the combination exceeds 26,000 pounds GVW.
Class C is valid for:
• All Class D vehicles requiring a hazardous materials, passenger, and/or school bus endorsement.
Class B is valid for:
• All Class C and Class D vehicles and all other single unit motor vehicles including buses with proper endorsements;
• May tow vehicles with a GVW up to 10,000 pounds.
Class A is valid for:
• Any vehicle or combination of vehicles with proper endorsement(s).
You can avoid a ticket — and a crash — if you simply buckle up, drive at safe speeds, pay attention and always drive sober. Help us drive Minnesota toward zero deaths.
If you have any questions concerning traffic-related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Sgt. Troy Christianson, Minnesota State Patrol, at 2900 48th St. NW, Rochester, MN 55901-5848; or reach him at Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us.
Troy Christianson is a sergeant with the Minnesota State Patrol.