Man taken to hospital after assaulted with bat and other reports

Published 6:10 am Tuesday, July 26, 2022

By Staff Reports

Police received a report at 10:22 a.m. Monday of a male that had been assaulted by another male with a baseball bat at 2306 E. Main St.

The 38-year-old victim, of Albert Lea, was struck with the bat three times and went to Mayo Clinic Health System with injuries deemed not life-threatening. 

Police arrested Terrance Gustaf Book, 28, later in the day once he was identified on charges of second-degree assault, threats of violence, third-degree criminal damage to property and fifth-degree controlled substance possession. 

 

2 arrested on warrants, new charges

Police arrested Angel Antonio Gonzales, 34, on a warrant and fifth-degree possession at 9:24 a.m. Monday at 209 S. Pearl St. 

Police arrested Steven Anthony Moreno, 31, on local and Steele County warrants and new charges of fifth-degree possession and possession of a hypodermic needle at 12:44 p.m. Monday at 621 E. 11th St. 

 

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report of theft by fraud at 5:29 p.m. Monday at 2414 Clayton Ave. 

 

Man served warrant

Deputies served a warrant on Nathaniel Isiaiah Rojas, 25, at 1:25 p.m. Monday in the Freeborn County jail, 411 S. Broadway. 

 

Garage fire reported

A garage fire was reported at 8:35 p.m. Monday at 309

 

More News

Lea College memorabilia donated to historical museum

Mayo Clinic ranked No. 1 hospital in nation by U.S. News & World Report

Man dies in motorcycle crash east of Myrtle

City of Albert Lea to spray for mosquitoes Wednesday

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials