BeMobile Verizon giving away free backpacks with school supplies

BeMobile will be hand out backpacks filled with school supplies for free next week

The event will be held at all 68 BeMobile Verizon locations Monday through Thursday, during normal business hours, which can be found at bemobile.com. There is no pre-registration required, and backpacks will be handed out as first come first served until gone.

“Our Annual Backpack Giveaway is a great opportunity for us to give back to the communities who support us throughout the year,” said Jake Miller, chief operating officer at BeMobile Verizon. “2022 has been a challenging financial year for so many families due to rising costs. We are excited to offer these backpacks and supplies free of charge to help families save on their back-to-school expenses.”

During the event, BeMobile will be giving away over 5,000 backpacks to local children. Any questions regarding this event please contact your local BeMobile Verizon.