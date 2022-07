Campus Notes

Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota

Grace Chalmers of Albert Lea was named to Saint Mary’s University dean’s list.

Minnesota State University, Mankato

The following local students were named to the Minnesota State University, Mankato’s spring semester dean’s list:

Albert Lea

Jaden Anderson

Jadin Brue

Ava Corey-Gruenes

Breanne Ellingson

Griffin Gonzalez

Riley Hanson

Braden Heavner

Kallie Holl

Lisbeth Magdaleno-Garcia

Adison Malakwsky

Lexus Saltou

Emily Taylor

Alden

Samantha Kuethe

Glenville

Kristi Fett

Wartburg College

Wartburg College awarded diplomas to 253 students this spring. Students included Dana Baumann of Emmons and Spencer Indrelie of Albert Lea.

Gustavus Adolphus College

The spring semester dean’s list at Gustavus Adolphus College has been released, including Brenda De Rosas Lazaro of Albert Lea.