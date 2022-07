Gustavus Adolphus College

The spring semester dean’s list at Gustavus Adolphus College has been released, including Brenda De Rosas Lazaro of Albert Lea.

Drake University

The following local students have been named to the president’s lists at Drake University:

Albert Lea

Mikayla Hillman

Zoe Sadauskis

Alexandria Technical and Community College

Garrett Everett has been named to Alexandria Technical and Community College spring dean’s list.