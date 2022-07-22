Catalytic converter stolen and other reports

A catalytic converter was reported stolen off a vehicle at 5:27 p.m. Thursday at 404 Fountain St.

Damage reported at gas station

Police received a report at 8:03 a.m. Thursday of damage that was done to the poles around the gas pumps at 1210 E. Main St. the night prior at about 10:10 p.m.

Briefcase, paperwork stolen

A briefcase with some important paperwork was reported stolen out of a vehicle at 6:23 p.m. Thursday at 1627 Sunset St.

Vehicle tampered with

Police received a report of a vehicle that was tampered with at 9:15 p.m. Thursday at 919 E. 14th St.

Items reported stolen

Several items, including a compound bow, several video game systems and approximately 75 games, were reported stolen at 10:46 p.m. Thursday at 1221 James Ave. The theft occurred between July 17 and July 21.

A theft of a railroad sign and stop sign from Bancroft Township was reported at 11:37 a.m. Thursday on 260th Street east of 760th Avenue in Clarks Grove.

Man arrested after careless driving complaint

Deputies arrested Terrence Dion White, 40, after receiving a report of a vehicle all over the road near the intersection of Freeborn County Road 46 and 810th Avenue.