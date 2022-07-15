Catalytic converter stolen and other reports

Published 6:01 am Friday, July 15, 2022

By Staff Reports

A catalytic converter was reported stolen off a vehicle at 11:53 a.m. Thursday at 2720 Bridge Ave. The theft had occurred sometime over the past few days.

 

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report at 7:46 a.m. Wednesday of theft by fraud at 1001 Ulstad Ave. The person had multiple unauthorized charges on a credit card.

 

Identity theft reported

Police received a report of identity theft at 10:35 a.m. Thursday on the 1400 block of Academy Avenue. Someone had reportedly opened accounts in the person’s name. 

 

Juvenile cited for marijuana

A juvenile was cited for a small amount of marijuana in a traffic stop at 12:12 p.m. Thursday in Petrans. 

 

Package stolen from residence

Police received a report at 2:25 p.m. Thursday of a package that had been stolen at 718 St. Peter Ave. 

 

Counterfeit bill reported

A counterfeit $100 bill was reported at 10:42 p.m. Thursday at 2611 Bridge Ave. 

 

More News

New Minnesota rape kit tracking system promises more accountability

Abortion ruling to speed process for clinics, patients

Albert Lea Seed acquires Blue River Organic Seed

City completes repairs on first tax-forfeited property, now seeking to return it to the private market

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials