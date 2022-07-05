Celebrate New Richland at upcoming festival

New Richland Farm & City Days has something for everyone and is scheduled for Friday through Sunday.

Events kick off with a potato bake and root beer floats at 4:30 p.m.

At 6 p.m. RAD Zoo will be at the city park.

Friday at City Hall, sponsored by the Lions Club.

Bingo, $10 for 10 games, is slated to start at 6:30 p.m. in the street dance area.

At 7 p.m. there will be a bean bag tournament — bring your own partner — at RN Liquor Co., with signup starting at 6 p.m. Cost is $40 for the competitive division, $20 for the social division.

At dusk there will be fireworks.

Saturday starts with a pancake breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. at the fire hall, where there will also be a bake sale from St. Peter Lutheran.

At 8 a.m. there will be the New Richland Ambulance “cattle drive” fun run.

Beginning at 9 a.m. and ending at 1 p.m., the Top 25 antique car show (registration from 8 to 10 a.m.) will be on Broadway by City Hall. There will also be an antique tractor show on First Street Northwest.

Also at 9 a.m. the Fam vs. City 3 person scramble will take place at Riverview Golf Course, registration was due July 5 and there will be no day-of registration. There will be cash prizes for winners.

The Friends of the Library will have their book sale at the library from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A craft and vendor fair will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Broadway. Contact 507-327-5837 to participate.

A three-person golf tournament will start at Riverview Golf Course. There is a quilt show starting at 9 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the New Richland Area Historical Society will display “Dairy Days” at the former Washburn Hotel.

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. there will be scavenger hunts which you pick up at Power Nutrition.

A kiddie parade on wheels starts at 11 a.m. Kids of all ages can participate at the event, which starts at City Hall.

From 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. there will be caricatures on Broadway, and at noon there will be a magic show at the city park. Also at noon is a bocce tournament at the city park.

From 1 to 2 p.m., the NRHEG cheerleaders will do face painting at city park, with the NRHEG band boosters having games at 1 p.m.

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. there will be a rollover and crash test simulators and drunk goggles near city park.

A Cow-Pie Bingo event starts at 1 p.m., while the St. Olaf Brewing Co will provide tasting samples.

From 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Melissa Schulz will perform music at the park.

From 2 to 4:30 p.m. there will be horse-drawn wagon rides at the park (children 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult), and at 2:30 p.m. is the kid power pedal tractor pull for children 4 to 11. The pull will be on Broadway near the street dance area. Register the day of the pull, though parents must accompany children.

Starting at 3 p.m. is a parade check-in at Southwest First Street, with the parade at 5 p.m. Following it the NRHEG marching band will have a performance on Broadway.

And from 8 to 11:30 p.m. there will be a street dance. There is a cover charge for anyone who would like to attend, but it will be free if you have a button. Buttons are $5 and can be purchased at many New Richland businesses. They will not be sold at the pancake breakfast or the dance.

At 10 a.m. Sunday is a community worship service at the city park. Following that will be a drawing to determine the winning button numbers at the city park.

At 11 a.m. a lunch of shredded beef sandwiches, calico beans, coleslaw, chips and cookies will be offered at the city park.

The New Richland Area Historical Society will continue their display at the former Washburn Hotel from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Garrett Steinberg will give a concert in the park at 11:30 a.m., and at noon the fire department will have their water wars at City Hall.