City of Albert Lea to conduct leak survey

Published 3:40 pm Tuesday, July 12, 2022

By Submitted

The city of Albert Lea will be conducting our annual watermain and water service leak survey in the upcoming weeks.

The company providing the service is Midwest Leak Detection. 

The process involves individuals driving, walking and riding around on scooters using listening equipment on Fire hydrants and valves to search for leaks in the watermain system.  These individuals often begin work just after dawn and late into the evening.

If you have any questions about this work, contact Mitch Johnson, Utilities Superintendent at 507-377-4378.

More News

Farmers market basket given away

County board declares emergency tied to flash flooding

Minnesota man accused of falsely selling crops as organic

Long-running defamation lawsuit by coach is finally settled

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials