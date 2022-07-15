City of Albert Lea to conduct sewer line smoke testing

The city of Albert Lea will conduct smoke testing of the sanitary sewer system in a portion of the city next week.

CIT Sewer Solutions of McCallsburg Iowa is the contractor. Residents of the area to be tested will receive notices before the testing. The area will generally be along Broadway Avenue, south of Fourth Street, and east to Frank Avenue.

Smoke testing identifies areas where stormwater enters the sanitary sewer system, overwhelming the capacity of the system which could lead to basement backups and discharges. This allows the city to plan repairs to improve the system.

If you have questions about this study, please contact CIT Sewer Solutions at 515-434-2248 or Coltin Adams, project manager at 515-291-9310.