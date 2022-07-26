City of Albert Lea to spray for mosquitoes Wednesday

For public health and enjoyment, Mosquito Control of Iowa, as contracted by the city of Albert Lea, will start spraying at dusk Wednesday.

Thursday will be the backup day in case of windy or rainy conditions. Please note that spraying takes several hours and may extend into the early hours of the next day.

The company uses a product called Evoluer 4-4, which includes permethrin, a pesticide that is safe yet effective against mosquitoes and gnats. This product has quick knockdown, low odor and is non-corrosive. This product is registered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Minnesota Department of Agriculture.

For more information about the spraying service, call Mosquito Control of Iowa at 712-848-3295 or visit its website at http://mosquitocontrolofiowa.net. The website includes FAQs about mosquitoes and control strategies, including links to studies that show mosquito control does not harm bees.

To be removed from the spray area, property owners should contact Ryan Hajek, city of Albert Lea assistant public works director, at 507-377-4377 or rhajek@ci.albertlea.mn.us.