Counterfeit bill and other reports

A counterfeit $100 bill was reported at 8:35 a.m. Wednesday at 23087 State Highway 13.

3 arrested on warrants

Deputies arrested Aung Myint, 18, on a local warrant at 8:53 a.m. Wednesday at 411 S. Broadway.

Police served a local warrant on Nathaniel Isaiah Rojas, 25, at 9:26 a.m. Wednesday at 411 S. Broadway.

Police arrested Shandani Monique Zamarripa, 32, on a local warrant at 4:38 p.m. Wednesday.

Hit-and-run crash reported

Police received a report at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday of a hit-and-run crash at 609 E. Main St.

Window broken out

A window was reported broken out of a vehicle at 12:24 p.m. Wednesday at 800 S. Fourth Ave.

Burglary reported

A burglary was reported at 1:48 p.m. Wednesday at 1011 Dunham St.