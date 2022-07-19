Counterfeit bills reported and other reports

Police received a report at 9:01 a.m. Monday of six counterfeit $100 bills that were found in the trunk of a vehicle that had previously been stolen but recovered in Albert Lea.

Thefts reported

A phone and $100 were reported stolen out of a room at 1:30 p.m. Monday at 2306 E. Main St.

A toolbag was reported missing at 3:12 p.m. Monday at 2400 Consul St. The person reportedly had the toolbag fall out of the back of his truck while pulling out of the parking lot and when he went back to get it, it was gone.

Police received a report at 8:15 p.m. Monday of money that was stolen at 527 Triangle Drive.

1 arrested on warrant, possession

Police arrested Jeb Lee Surritt, 36, on a felony Mower County warrant and fifth-degree possession at 1:33 p.m. Monday at 2430 Bridge Ave.